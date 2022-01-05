Dignity Health Hospitals limit patient visitation along the Central Coast
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Three Dignity Health hospitals in San Luis Obispo County implemented new guidelines Wednesday in a measure to protect against COVID-19, seasonal flu and other flu-like illnesses.
The hospitals include Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health placed the following guidelines effective on Wednesday:
- One visitor, per day, may accompany a patient (with the exception of the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Marian Regional Medical Center).
- At the discretion of ER staff, one visitor may be permitted to accompany patients in the Emergency Department.
- For labor and delivery, one care partner and a doula are permitted.
- Special consideration is given on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care.
- At Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional, the main hospital lobby and outpatient lobbies areas are closed to the public.
- All visitors must be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of their visit.
- Masks to be worn (covering nose and mouth) at all times while in the hospital.
