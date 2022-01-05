Dignity Health Hospitals limit patient visitation along the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Three Dignity Health hospitals in San Luis Obispo County implemented new guidelines Wednesday in a measure to protect against COVID-19, seasonal flu and other flu-like illnesses.

The hospitals include Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dignity Health placed the following guidelines effective on Wednesday:

One visitor, per day, may accompany a patient (with the exception of the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Marian Regional Medical Center).

At the discretion of ER staff, one visitor may be permitted to accompany patients in the Emergency Department.

For labor and delivery, one care partner and a doula are permitted.

Special consideration is given on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care.

At Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional, the main hospital lobby and outpatient lobbies areas are closed to the public.

All visitors must be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of their visit.

Masks to be worn (covering nose and mouth) at all times while in the hospital.

