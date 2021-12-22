CSU students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 boosters before next semester

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The California State University System will require faculty, staff and on-campus students to receive a vaccine booster shot for the upcoming semester.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning and will affect all 23 schools.

The new requirement calls for boosters to be received by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination – whichever is later.

Individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance based on local circumstances.

The California State University System is the largest four-year public university system in the nation. Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and CSU Channel Islands in Camarillo are among its universities.

We reached out to Cal Poly for a statement and are waiting to for an official response.

The University of California system has announced similar requirements for its 10 campuses on Tuesday. UC Santa Barbara says it has plans to begin the upcoming winter quarter remotely.