Demand for COVID testing spikes days before Christmas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Lines are making a comeback at COVID testing sights and rapid tests are selling out at drug stores.

More and more people are scrambling to get tested before meeting with family or friends this holiday weekend.

Every county has public health testing options that offer different days, hours, and appointment options.

Many health care workers use the one at 261 Camino Del Remedio at the Santa Barbara Health Care Center, but it is open to the public, too, by appointment.

The Goleta Community Center has a testing location by appointment as well.

Peter Bonning of Carpinteria brought his two children to get tested before a road trip to see family this weekend.

“In order to go on our trip and be safe for our family and ourselves we decided to come up here to Santa Barbara and get tested because it is free and easy.”

He will get the results sent to him in about 24 hours.

Bus Test Express testing location is in the parking lot of Direct Relief in Goleta.

It allows walk up testing as well as appointments.

Bus Test Express driver Nathan Ramirez said, "We are really busy today, I guess I am glad to see that because not everybody knows this is here."

Austin Champion had an appointment.

"I'm going to get tested right now because I am seeing my grandparents in a couple of days and they are getting older and I just want to be extra safe before I see them."

Once he signed in he got the test kit and walked up to the window of the bus where a health care worker watched as he swabbed both nostrils. His said he should get his results in about 24 hours.

Other county test locations include the Santa Maria Fairpark, and the Lompoc Health Care Testing Trailer.

Some drug stores and retailers are promoting they have rapid tests but many are sold out.

With testing in demand due to the new highly contagious Omicron variant many customers are willing to pay $25 for the convenience.

Primary care providers and some pharmacies are offering COVID19 tests, too.

For more testing information visit countyofsb.org.

