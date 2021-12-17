First case of Omicron variant detected in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the county.

The county public health department was informed of the positive case by the California Department of Public Health. The person's age, gender and other identifying information has not been released.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County's Public Health Officer, said it was "only a matter of time" before the variant was detected in the community.

"We want to reassure our community that we have a strong surveillance system in place to identify any future cases of COVID-19 that carry the Omicron variant,” Borenstein said. “Many of our community members already know what we need to do reduce transmission and slow spread, and this includes getting vaccinated, boosted, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask in indoor public spaces.”

The public health department said all residents should continue adhering to current guidelines which means wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing physical distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

"While Delta is still the predominant variant locally, Public Health will keep the public informed as Omicron emerges and asks everyone to remain mindful of our current disease situation," the public health department said in a news release.

Additionally, three more residents of San Luis Obispo County have passed away from COVID-19. The death toll in San Luis Obispo County has now reached 370. 15 people are currently hospitalized, four of which are in the ICU.

Despite the growing case totals of the Omicron variant, public health officials say the best way to defend yourself from serious complications is getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccines are safe, free and are effective. For more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, click here or call 833-422-4255.