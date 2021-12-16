Santa Barbara County COVID ICU admissions double ahead of the holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just nine days from Christmas, public health officials are once again sounding the alarm about a spike in COVID-19 infections.

In Santa Barbara County the public health department is reporting a near doubling of ICU admission over the last two weeks. Overall hospital admission is up 38% over the same time, according to Public Health data. The rise in cases is predictable, coming after Thanksgiving gatherings. But it's only expected to get worse as we head toward the New Year.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Dr. Henning Ansorg provided an update on the pandemic as part of a weekly series on NewsChannel 3 Midday.

Cases in Santa Barbara County continue to be driven by the Delta variant. So far, no cases of Omicron have been found. But Dr. Ansorg believes that new mutant of the virus is already here.

Ansorg and other health professional are urging caution as we head into Christmas week. Insisting masking, vaccines and boosters are the best way to stay protected over the holidays.