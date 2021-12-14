More positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Santa Barbara County Main Jail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Three more inmates at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates to 20 during this latest outbreak that began last week.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that testing identified 12 positive cases.

None of the inmates have required hospitalization and they will continued to be monitored by custody staff and WellPath, the health care company contracted at the jail.

No employees at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 during this recent outbreak. Any employees at the jail who have direct contact with inmates is required to be regularly tested and wear an N95 mask, the sheriff's office said.