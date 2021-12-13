Coronavirus outbreak at Santa Barbara Main Jail grows to 17

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail is growing.

Follow-up testing for the outbreak that began last week detected 12 additional COVID positive inmates.

These cases bring the total number of inmates to test positive as part of this latest outbreak to 17.

Sheriff's officials said no positive cases linked to this most recent outbreak has required hospitalization.

All those who have tested positive are being monitored by custody staff and WellPath partners, the health care company contracted at the jail.

No employees at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 during this recent outbreak. Any employees at the jail who have direct contact with inmates is required to be regularly tested and wear an N95 mask.