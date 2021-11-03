First clinic for kids coronavirus vaccine to be held in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The first Santa Barbara County Public Health vaccine clinic for 5 to 11 year olds in Santa Barbara County will be in Guadalupe next week.

The clinic will be held at Kermit McKenzie school from 4 p.m. To 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

The clinic is offering the newly-approved Pfizer vaccine. The shots are voluntary and free of charge.

The Guadalupe Union School District is also partnering with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley which plans to offer gift cards to vaccinated young people.

Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School is located at 4710 W. Main St. in Guadalupe.

For information about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and availability in Santa Barbara County, click here. You can also call the county's information call center at 211 or outside the area at 800-400-1572.