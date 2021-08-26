Orcutt school district holds vaccination clinic for students, community members

Coronavirus

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Orcutt Union School District held a vaccination clinic at Orcutt Academy Thursday afternoon.

For two hours, dozens of people were able to receive a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"We just felt it was important for us to serve our community, and do whatever we can to provide opportunities, for not only for our students, and our staff, and our entire community to get vaccinated if they choose to do so," said Superintendent Holly Edds.

Edds said this was the first time the school district was able to hold a vaccination clinic.

"Albertsons reached out to use and asked if we would be interested in hosting a clinic, and so we said yes, and we set the date," said Edds.

The vaccine was available for anyone age 12-years-old and up. While several staff members and families members received shots, most of the recipients were Orcutt area students, something that Edds noted was an important element to holding the clinic.

"From a school perspective, what it enables the students to do is they are exposed to someone that tests positive for Covid-19, they can continue to attend school," said Edds. "If they're not vaccinated, they either need to go into a full quarantine and be out of school for 10 days, workly independently, or they're able to participate in a modified quarantine, but they need to test twice in a 10-day period."

At the end of the clinic, district officials deemed it a big success and looked forward to a second one that is scheduled for next Thursday, Sept 2.

"Next week we are also hosting one," said Edds. "We were approached by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, so we'll be hosting one next week at Lakeview (Junior High School. That one will be a little different. Walk-ups are encouraged. You can make an appointment. Anyone is welcome, not only our students and staff, but also any member of our community that is looking to be vaccinated."

The Lakeview clinic will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.