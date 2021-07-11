Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases
As of July 11, we will no longer be updating this resource page with the latest coronavirus case totals in Santa Barbara County.
To find specific information about case totals, hospitalization information and to COVID-19 vaccine resources, visit PublicHealthSBC.org.
Comments
2 Comments
111 (total) minus 23 (fully recovered) equals 88
Good evening!
Please update your tallies and/or clarify.
Your total number of infections is listed as 88 but the data listed does not add up to that number. Where does the error lie?
Thanks very much!