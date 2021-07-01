Santa Barbara County Public Health provides update on local coronavirus cases and variants of concern

Coronavirus

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department provided an update on the county's continuing response to COVID-19 during its weekly discussion series on NewsChannel 3 Midday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg spoke with our Alys Martinez about local case totals and what the public should know about the Delta variant which is being reported with more regularity in California.

Although public health is keeping an eye on COVID-19 variants, Ansorg said the best defense against COVID-19 it still one of the publicly available vaccines.

To find information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.

Click here to view coronavirus case totals in Santa Barbara County.