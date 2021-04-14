2 Santa Maria residents are latest coronavirus deaths in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced two new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. According to public health officials, both people were residents of Santa Maria.

These latest deaths are the first reported in the county in several weeks and bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 443.

Both people were between the ages of 50 and 69. One had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

