SB Public Health Director provides updates on coronavirus vaccination efforts

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso stopped by NewsChannel 3 Midday on Thursday for the public health department's weekly chat with Joe Buttitta.

Do-Reynoso discussed the continued efforts by the public health department to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

All vaccination appointments at the temporary clinic in Lompoc have been scheduled, Do-Reynoso said, and the public health department is preparing to open another clinic at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria next week.

For more information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.