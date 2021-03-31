SLO County opens vaccine appointments to residents 30 and up

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - More San Luis Obispo County residents are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

San Luis Obispo County residents who are 30 and older can now sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the county. This expanded eligibility means about 60,000 more residents are now eligible for the vaccine.

"We are pleased to be able to open up the registry to this new group and hope to be able to schedule appointments to more people,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

The county public health department said anyone who signs up through the county's COVID-19 vaccine registry will be added to the list to receive a vaccine at one of the county's three mass vaccination sites. Some vaccine providers who receive their vaccine allocations through the federal government may not offer appointments. This includes CVS, Rite Aid and Costco.

The public health department said it has about 10,000 first doses available next week at one of three mass vaccination clinics. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the registry and get on the list.

Residents age 30 and up join the existing field of eligible people including people 50 and older, agriculture and food workers, educators and childcare providers, emergency services and people 16 and older with serious high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

“We recognize that some people are at more risk than others, and we will continue to make sure those at highest risk are next in line for appointments at our sites. It may take one to three weeks to get an appointment through our registry, but it’s worth the wait,” Borenstein said.

For assistance signing up for the county’s appointment registry, you can call the county's phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.