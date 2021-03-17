Carside COVID-19 testing available at Cottage Health Urgent Cares
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Drive-up COVID-19 tests and assessments are now available at seven Cottage Health Urgent Cares across the Central and South Coasts.
During the process, a Cottage medical provider will administer a test while the patient remains seated in their car. Test results are expected to be ready within 45 minutes.
Tests will be available at the following Cottage Urgent Care locations:
- Camarillo
- The Esplanade, Oxnard
- Montalvo, Ventura
- Calle Real, Goleta
- Buellton
- N. Broadway, Santa Maria
- Marigold, San Luis Obispo
To make an appointment for a carside COVID-19 test, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgent-care.
