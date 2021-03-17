Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 1:06 pm

Carside COVID-19 testing available at Cottage Health Urgent Cares

Cottage Urgent Care in Buellton.
Cottage Health
Cottage Urgent Care in Buellton.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Drive-up COVID-19 tests and assessments are now available at seven Cottage Health Urgent Cares across the Central and South Coasts.

During the process, a Cottage medical provider will administer a test while the patient remains seated in their car. Test results are expected to be ready within 45 minutes.

Tests will be available at the following Cottage Urgent Care locations:

  • Camarillo
  • The Esplanade, Oxnard
  • Montalvo, Ventura
  •  Calle Real, Goleta
  •  Buellton
  • N. Broadway, Santa Maria
  • Marigold, San Luis Obispo

To make an appointment for a carside COVID-19 test, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgent-care.

Health / San Luis Obispo County / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County / Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content