Carside COVID-19 testing available at Cottage Health Urgent Cares

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Drive-up COVID-19 tests and assessments are now available at seven Cottage Health Urgent Cares across the Central and South Coasts.

During the process, a Cottage medical provider will administer a test while the patient remains seated in their car. Test results are expected to be ready within 45 minutes.

Tests will be available at the following Cottage Urgent Care locations:

Camarillo

The Esplanade, Oxnard

Montalvo, Ventura

Calle Real, Goleta

Buellton

N. Broadway, Santa Maria

Marigold, San Luis Obispo

To make an appointment for a carside COVID-19 test, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgent-care.