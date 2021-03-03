Santa Barbara County reports 4 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. In addition to these new cases, four coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 420.

Two of these people were over 70 years of age and the other two were between the ages of 50 and 69, the public health department said. Three people had underlying health conditions and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, such as a retirement community or nursing home.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, new deaths include one person from Goleta, one from Orcutt, one from unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County and another from unincorporated southern Santa Barbara County.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify

There have now been 32,147 cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic began. 57 people are currently hospitalized, 19 of which are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.