Santa Barbara County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 416.

According to the public health department, one person lived in Lompoc, another lived in the Santa Barbara area, and the third person's place of residence was listed as 'pending.'

Two of these people were over 70 years old and one was between the ages of 50 and 69. All three had underlying health conditions, public health officials said.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify

In addition to these three new deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There have now been 32,087 cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic began.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.