SLO County reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Eight more residents of San Luis Obispo County have died of COVID-19 or coronavirus complications. The county public health department reported the new deaths on Monday.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 235.

Today we report 53 more #COVID19 cases (+34 Sat, +10 Sun, +9 today). We also sadly report 8 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) March 1, 2021

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

In addition to these new deaths, the public health department also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19. The totals released Monday include new cases from over the weekend, as the public health department updates cases totals Monday through Friday.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

