Santa Barbara, SLO counties put ‘pause’ on specific lot of COVID-19 vaccine

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Concerns over possible allergic reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are impacting our areas.

The state advised both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County public health departments to pause administering one specific lot of the Moderna vaccine.

It's Moderna Lot 041L20A. This specific lot was administered at a single California clinic, public health officials said.

According to the state, less than 10 people in California experienced an adverse reaction from the vaccine, but that is considered a "higher than usual" number. An investigation related to the cases will be conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA, Moderna and the State of California.

Both local public health departments confirmed they received one shipment of this particular lot, but none of the doses have yet been administered.

In San Luis Obispo County, about 4,400 doses are currently under investigation.

“Our priority from day one has been to administer vaccines effectively and safely,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer. “While some mild side effects from the Moderna vaccine are normal, we want to be especially careful to make sure all vaccines are safe for our community. We will await further guidance from the CDC and the State before administering these doses.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the State of California's vaccine information page.