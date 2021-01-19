Santa Barbara County reports 5 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that five more Santa Barbara County residents have died from COVID-19. These latest deaths bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 236.

According to the public health department, three of these people were over the age of 70 and the other two were between the ages of 50 and 69. Three of these deaths are associated with outbreaks at "congregate care facilities" such as nursing homes or retirement communities.

Two people lived in the Santa Barbara area, two were from Santa Maria and one was a Goleta resident.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these five new deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 342 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.