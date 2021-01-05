Santa Barbara County firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A couple dozen Santa Barbara County firefighters have received their first dose of the Moderna Coronavirus vaccine.

Tuesday's inoculation event is part of a week-long effort to get first responders another level of protection against contracting COVID-19.

"I just took the vaccine myself [and] I didn't even feel it," said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli. "I'm very excited about it, it gives me hope for the future."

Santa Barbara County Firefighters wait to see if they have an allergic reaction after receiving the first dose of Moderna's Coronavirus vaccine. (Photo:Capt. Daniel Bertucelli)

Along with firefighters, EMT's and paramedics with AMR are also getting vaccinated. The department hopes to have all firefighters get the first dose in the coming weeks. A second, booster shot will come 28 days after the first.