SLO County records 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 576 new cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in addition to 576 new cases of COVID-19.

The high number of cases come following an announcement by public health officials that a backlog of cases was discovered in the state's database that were linked to the recent holiday. The backlog was causing coronavirus reporting delays at the local level.

According to the SLO County Public Health Department, the eight deaths were people between the ages of 60 and 100.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus. San Luis Obispo County Public Health is also reminding people that about half of all Americans have some pre-existing health issue that could make a COVID-19 diagnosis more severe.

