Stay-at-home extension longer than expected

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Many people enjoying the Farmers' Market on State Street in Santa Barbara learned about the stay-at-home extension by word-of-mouth on Tuesday.

Some people said they expected it be run through New Year's Eve to prevent parties, but they didn't expect it to last 3 more weeks.

Many people shared their concerns about its impact on local restaurants, salons, hotels and even campgrounds.

Some people have found other things to do including riding E-Bikes.

Cyclists road 15 miles before stopping at the Electric Bikes of Santa Barbara.

They are trying to make the most of their down time.

People buying flowers and produce at the Farmers' Market noticed it busier than usual after a day of rain.

Leon Olson bought his wife flowers. He believes the order is a necessity due to the surge causing capacity problems in Intensive Care Units in the greater region.

Others want the state to allow Santa Barbara County out of the region because local hospitals still have the ability to care for more COVID19 patients.

