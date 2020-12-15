Parklets in the spotlight during stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Parklets became a household word when the coronavirus turned into a pandemic.

They helped restaurants survive by offering outdoor dining.

Under the new minimum 3-week stay-at-home order, that began as the clock struck midnight on Dec. 6, people are not supposed to dine indoors or out at restaurants.

Drew Cuddy who owns Satellite said he spent about $5,000 on his parklet.

He took the tables and chairs away, but said he won't be moving the giant planters.

Others have taken the planters and decorations and heaters away.

He is hoping for the return of parklets if the county's request to get out of the regional order after the holidays is approved.

Public health leaders are not looking the other way when it comes to parklets.

Business owners said they have heard of other counties and communities defying the order.

Cuddy said he doesn't want to do that. He just wants to do what is right for the health of community and get back to business as soon as possible.

He thanked friends ordering take out on their way out.

Take-out is one way to help businesses survive COVID-19.

