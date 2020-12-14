How vaccine distribution will look in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo health officials have shared how vaccine distribution is going to look in the county.

Due to limited supplies, San Luis Obispo County is taking a phased approach to vaccine distribution over the coming weeks and months.

There will be two phases of distribution. Phase one includes the highest-risk individuals. This will include hospital workers, EMS personnel, skilled nursing facilities (staff and residents), dialysis centers, and ending with other essential workers. It also includes anyone who has high-risk medical conditions or is over the age of 65.

The County Health Department is set to receive 1,950 doses for local hospital workers and long-term care facility residents and staff in just a matter of days.

Long-term care facilities should receive their first doses by the end of the month.

Two different vaccinations will be available to some San Luis Obispo County residents by the end of December.

County health officials have been preparing for vaccine storage for several months now and are working with local health care professionals on a vaccine distribution plan.

The California Public Health Department (CDPH) and United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both recommend a phased approach to distributing the vaccine because there will initially be a limited supply.

You can find more information on vaccine distribution in San Luis Obispo County here.