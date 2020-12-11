San Luis Obispo County reports 46th coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death on Friday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 46.

According to the public health department, this person was in their 90s and was considered especially vulnerable due to having underlying health conditions.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wear face coverings and clean regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

San Luis Obispo County reported 185 new coronavirus cases Friday in addition to this latest death. For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.