Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital cuts back on elective surgeries to allow for COVID-19 capacity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state, Cottage Health announced they are temporarily reducing the number of elective surgeries performed at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The hospital said it wants to ensure there are plenty of beds and staff available for COVID-19 patients to be safely cared for.

At this time, elective surgeries that require hospitalization overnight will be cut in half in Santa Barbara. However, all outpatient surgeries are expected to continue as normal without being restricted.

At this time, Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital locations do not have COVID inpatients and will continue serving the normal amount of elective procedures.

"Patients should continue to seek care when they need it. Elective procedures will be prioritized for scheduling based on need. We have sufficient reserves of PPE and supplies and are prepared to continue safe care throughout this new surge in COVID cases," said Cottage Health spokesperson Maria Zate.

Cottage Health wants to remind the public to continue doing what they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

These efforts will help keep COVID hospitalizations down so that procedures can continue as normal.

This announcement comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that many regions throughout the state would face stricter COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days in order to reduce hospitalizations for the coronavirus.

