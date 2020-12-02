Santa Barbara County reports 138th coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County has seen another new coronavirus death on Wednesday. The public health department recorded says this latest death brings the county's COVID-19 death toll to 138.

According to the public health department, this person was Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30 and 49. They had underlying health conditions, the public health department said. This person was not associated with any outbreaks at nursing homes or other shared living facility.

A death is reported as a coronavirus-related death when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

89 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Santa Barbara County on Wednesday.

The public health department also reported a backlog of cases at Quest Diagnostics, one of the labs where tests are processed. There is currently no timetable for when that backlog will be resolved.