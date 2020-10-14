Rep. Carbajal provides update on COVID-19 recovery

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Salud Carbajal released a video message on Wednesday detailing his recovery since testing positive for COVID-19.

Carbajal, who represents California's 24th Congressional District, released this statement through video (transcript available below):

Carbajal began isolating at his Washington, D.C. residence after coming into contact with Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive. The next day he received a positive test result after reporting mild symptoms.

"For the most part, my symptoms have been mild – I’ve had fatigue, body aches, fever, loss of appetite, and chills. Oftentimes, the symptoms would come and go. For the most part, they’ve dissipated and the doctor’s told me that as soon as they completely dissipate I should be able to complete my quarantine and isolation," said Congressman Carbajal.

Carbajal appeared to have lost weight since his last video message update. He says he didn't have an appetite and it was difficult to eat anything.

"I’m lucky I’ve had more mild symptoms, but others have had real challenges with this virus. So, please, please follow our physicians and our medical providers’ suggestions, make sure you’re social distancing, make sure you’re wearing a mask."

Transcript:

Hi everyone, I wanted to take a minute to thank you for all the well-wishes you continue to send to me through my office and my staff.

I also wanted to give you a brief update about my experience isolating, quarantining here as directed by my physician.

For the most part, my symptoms have been mild – I’ve had fatigue, body aches, fever, loss of appetite, and chills. Oftentimes, the symptoms would come and go.

For the most part, they’ve dissipated and the doctor’s told me that as soon as they completely dissipate I should be able to complete my quarantine and isolation.

I’m very grateful for the care I’ve received from our physicians – although it’s been remotely and phone check-ins.

As you can see, I’ve lost some weight since I last communicated with you via video. Certainly, not having an appetite it was difficult to eat anything.

But now I’m on the mend and again just wanted to let you in on an update about my status and to again remind you to please wear masks and social distance.

I’m lucky I’ve had more mild symptoms, but others have had real challenges with this virus. So, please, please follow our physicians and our medical providers’ suggestions, make sure you’re social distancing, make sure you’re wearing a mask.

And I hope to see you all very soon.