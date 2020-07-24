Pediatric doctors concerned with inflammatory syndrome caused by COVID-19

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. - Pediatric doctors in Ventura County say there are new warnings related to the Coronavirus causing rare inflammatory syndrome.

It is known as Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention the illness can cause different arts of the body to become inflamed such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Officials say the symptoms include fever, pain in the abdomen, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood shot eyes and exhaustion.

Dr. Jesse Wyatt, a pediatric Intensive Care Unit Medical Director, says it seems like children develop the inflammatory syndrome weeks after being infected with the virus. Ventura County Medical Center has seen a couple of cases so far.

NewsChannel reporter Senerey De Los Santos will have the full report tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.