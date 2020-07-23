Santa Barbara County formally adopts statewide mask order locally

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer issued a Health Officer Order on Thursday that formally adopts the statewise mask requirements locally.

The order does not require masks in any new locations, however, it does have an end-date, unlike the statewide order.

The order is in effect starting Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m. and will extend until Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. unless otherwise amended by the Public Health Officer. Public Health does plan to extend the end-date if the state's mandate continues past the end-date.

The order requires people to wear masks whenever they are around others in public places, such as inside businesses, when conducting business through a car window or when waiting in line for something. Drivers must also wear a face-covering while driving or operating vehicles regardless of whether a member of the public is in the vehicle with them.

Public Health said this order should not be followed by children under two years of age.

Masks with one-way valves cannot be used to comply with this order. County Health explained these types of masks permit respiratory droplets to easily escape which places others at risk.

All businesses must still require employees, contractors, owners and volunteers to wear a mask while at the workplace and at off-site work locations.

The full Health Officer Order can be read here.