Santa Barbara County discusses mask enforcement

Coronavirus

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health and many residents are discussing mask enforcement as cases continue to spike.

Masks are required everywhere in California under an order from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Under the governor's order, people in California must wear masks when they are in any indoor public space, on public transit and when interacting with others at work. They must also wear masks when outside and unable to distance by six feet.

Santa Barbara County Public Health recommended enforcement of the mask requirement.

But a lot of people are asking, can you enforce that? The answer, Public Health said, is yes.

Residents we've asked in Orcutt have varied opinions on if it actually should be enforced, but most told us it shouldn't be enforced, even if they think people should wear masks.

"All I can say is I think it's necessary," said Jill Luna of Orcutt. "Whether it should be enforced or not, I really think it should be a personal choice, but I wish people would be very considerate of others."

Santa Barbara County Public Health said businesses can legally refuse service to people not wearing masks. It's like requiring shoes and a shirt.

Public Health also said they are talking with city attorneys about enforcement in cities. Health and Safety code 101029 allows broad authority for police to enforce health officer orders.

The sheriff's department says that as of July 10th, they have issued four citations for health order violations, none of them for mask enforcement. They said they have had success with education and voluntary compliance.