Ventura County offering free COVID-19 antibody testing

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Ventura announced that its Health Care Agency is offering free COVID-19 antibody blood tests to all members of the public at various locations starting Monday.

The COVID-19 antibody test can determine whether an individual has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the past by looking for antibodies developed in their body to fight the disease.

The county explained that no appointments are necessary and no ID is required. Residents can simply arrive at the testing locations to receive the test on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days at the following locations throughout the county:

Monday, June 22 - Simi Valley

Santa Susana High School

3570 Cochran St. 93063

Santa Susana High School 3570 Cochran St. 93063 Tuesday, June 23 - Thousand Oaks

Elks Lodge

158 N. Conejo School Rd. 91362

Elks Lodge 158 N. Conejo School Rd. 91362 Wednesday, June 24 - Simi Valley

Knolls Elementary School

6334 Katherine Rd. 93063

Knolls Elementary School 6334 Katherine Rd. 93063 Thursday, June 25 - Moorpark

Chaparral Middle School

280 Poindexter Ave. 93021

Chaparral Middle School 280 Poindexter Ave. 93021 Friday, June 26 - Simi Valley

Free Clinic of Simi Valley

2003 Royal Ave. 93065

Free Clinic of Simi Valley 2003 Royal Ave. 93065 Monday, June 29 - Camarillo

Adolfo Camarillo High School

4660 Mission Oaks Blvd. 93012

Adolfo Camarillo High School 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd. 93012 Tuesday, June 30 - Santa Paula

Agriculture Museum Ventura County

926 Railroad Ave. 93060

Agriculture Museum Ventura County 926 Railroad Ave. 93060 Wednesday, July 1 - Camarillo

kidSTREAM

3100 E. Ponderosa Dr. 93010

kidSTREAM 3100 E. Ponderosa Dr. 93010 Thursday, July 2 - Ojai (Meiner’s Oaks)

Redemption Church

190 E. El Roblar Dr. 93023

Redemption Church 190 E. El Roblar Dr. 93023 Friday, July 3 - Fillmore

Shiells Park

649 C St. 93015

These antibody tests will require a blood sample which will be taken and sent to a lab for testing.

Test results will be available online. Each testing site will distribute information on how participants can access their results.

The county said these tests are being done as part of a study with UCLA and California Lutheran University. Researchers are hoping to use test results to better understand how the COVID-19 virus has spread through the Ventura County community.

More information and a map of the testing sites can be found on the county's website at www.venturacountyrecovers.org/antibody.