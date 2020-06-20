Ventura County offering free COVID-19 antibody testing
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Ventura announced that its Health Care Agency is offering free COVID-19 antibody blood tests to all members of the public at various locations starting Monday.
The COVID-19 antibody test can determine whether an individual has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the past by looking for antibodies developed in their body to fight the disease.
The county explained that no appointments are necessary and no ID is required. Residents can simply arrive at the testing locations to receive the test on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days at the following locations throughout the county:
- Monday, June 22 - Simi Valley
Santa Susana High School
3570 Cochran St. 93063
- Tuesday, June 23 - Thousand Oaks
Elks Lodge
158 N. Conejo School Rd. 91362
- Wednesday, June 24 - Simi Valley
Knolls Elementary School
6334 Katherine Rd. 93063
- Thursday, June 25 - Moorpark
Chaparral Middle School
280 Poindexter Ave. 93021
- Friday, June 26 - Simi Valley
Free Clinic of Simi Valley
2003 Royal Ave. 93065
- Monday, June 29 - Camarillo
Adolfo Camarillo High School
4660 Mission Oaks Blvd. 93012
- Tuesday, June 30 - Santa Paula
Agriculture Museum Ventura County
926 Railroad Ave. 93060
- Wednesday, July 1 - Camarillo
kidSTREAM
3100 E. Ponderosa Dr. 93010
- Thursday, July 2 - Ojai (Meiner’s Oaks)
Redemption Church
190 E. El Roblar Dr. 93023
- Friday, July 3 - Fillmore
Shiells Park
649 C St. 93015
These antibody tests will require a blood sample which will be taken and sent to a lab for testing.
Test results will be available online. Each testing site will distribute information on how participants can access their results.
The county said these tests are being done as part of a study with UCLA and California Lutheran University. Researchers are hoping to use test results to better understand how the COVID-19 virus has spread through the Ventura County community.
More information and a map of the testing sites can be found on the county's website at www.venturacountyrecovers.org/antibody.
