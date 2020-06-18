UCSB announces two new COVID-19 cases among community

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Dining Services.

Last week, the University announced two cases in the Dining Services, and on Wednesday, they announced two students in Dining Services have also tested positive.

Staff and others who may have contacted the newly reported cases have been contacted. Neither of the students live in campus housing.

The students were not involved in food preparation and were not on campus for more than a week.

Vice-Chancellor MacPherson said it's unlikely students receiving meals have been exposed. Dining Services team members are required to wear face covering while on campus, gloves while working, and practice physical distancing, even on breaks. Students receive their meals at an outdoor location with protective shields. All tables and surfaces are cleaned and sanitized after every transaction.