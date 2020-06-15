Sierra Property Management certifies nearly 200 student rental units coronavirus-free

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, California – As part of an effort to ensure the safety of students returning to school this summer and fall, Sierra Property Management has partnered with local cleaning company Master Clean USA to fully sanitize and disinfect nearly 200 rental units.

The units, all located in Isla Vista, provide housing to students attending UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College, many of whom were forced to leave school prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sierra Property Management wanted to ensure that anyone moving into student housing over the next few months would not be potentially exposed to COVID-19 on surfaces within their units.

"We partnered with Master Clean to be sure we keep the incoming Isla Vista community as safe as possible this school year," Sierra Property Management president Michelle Roberson said. "With so many demands and challenges facing students at this time due to the pandemic, we want our residents to rest assured that their living space is virus-free."

In order to treat the units, Master Clean will use a two-step, advanced virus-removal procedure provided by Pure Maintenance of Santa Barbara County.

The procedure involves the application of two, non-toxic products using dry-fog technology. The first product, InstaPURE, sterilizes the entire unit, effectively killing any mold, bacteria and viruses — including COVID-19 — that might remain from a previous tenant or guest.

Once sterilized, a second dry-fog treatment called EverPURE creates a barrier of protection on all surfaces that kills any pathogen that touches it for the next 90 days.

Both products in the Pure Maintenance disinfectant system are approved as safe by the FDA, and certified by the Environmental Protection Agency as meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines for pathogen removal. Once treated, the rental units are certified virus-free.

While human coronavirus is believed to spread mainly through close contact with someone who has the virus, some studies have shown the virus can continue to live on surfaces for several days.

"Since the units are vacated and occupied sometimes within seven days with several people going in and out of the unit, we thought it was prudent to maximize our sanitation procedures for incoming residents," Roberson added.

Sierra Property Management is owned and operated by Michelle Roberson and her husband, Kevin Roberson. An industry leader in the Santa Barbara real estate-management world, Sierra manages 1,400 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.