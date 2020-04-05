Face masks now required at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Coronavirus

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vandenberg Air Force Base announced that the Secretary of Defense signed a memo Sunday morning that requires face masks to be worn at all Department of Defense installations.

This new policy is effective immediately and impacts all personnel on Vandenberg AFB including all military members, civilian employees, dependents, retirees, contractors and any persons on the installation for any reason.

Vandenberg AFB says they hope to do their part to "flatten the curve" by lowering the chances of spreading COVID-19 on the base. Especially when personnel cannot ensure they will maintain six feet of physical distance from each other. Masks may be a cloth face covering or other face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

The Air Force Base made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday evening. More guidance on how to carry out the new policy is expected Monday morning.

In addition, anyone who is not wearing a cloth face covering or face mask will not be allowed to enter any building where personnel is on duty including all AAFES-operated services, the Commissary, the Post Office, the PCC, other MWR or food facilities and Crestview Elementary School.

However, people will not be required to wear masks if they are in their personal residence, alone or with family in their personal vehicles, exercising while social distancing or are a child in the Child Development Center.

Vandenberg AFB did advise their community not to wear personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators or surgical masks in order to reserve those for health care workers.