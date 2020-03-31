SLO County employees delivering food and prescriptions to seniors, people with medical conditions

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County employees are now providing much-needed food deliveries for certain people in need during the ongoing shelter at home order.

"What we're doing is getting deliveries out to those individuals who are unable to, either get out in public because of their age, or because they have some kind of medical problem that doesn't allow them to be in the public right now during these times," said Chuck Fox of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The new food program is a partnership between the county and SLO Food Bank.

As of Tuesday, the program has delivered more than 700 packages around the county.

The food is packaged in disposable bags and is being facilitated by the Food Bank, which has set up several distribution locations around the county.

At those sites, county employees receive addresses for recipients. They soon drop-off the packages at those residences, while observing strict physical distancing policy.

"We have everybody from the Sheriff's Office, to child welfare to planning to the auditor's office," said Fox. "There's all kinds of individuals doing this. They all come together here, from different parts of the county administration, and come in and take these deliveries and go out to all parts of the county to make sure everybody gets what they need."

The packages include dry goods, protein, and fresh produce and should last one person between 3-7 days.

Deliveries can accomodate more than one person at a residence.

"The individuals that are delivering are receiving gratitude back from the individuals they are delivering and it makes them feel very good about what they're doing," said Fox. "They feel like they have a definite purpose right now. It becomes good for both sides. People receive it, then we also get the feeling that we're actually contributing to the entire county's welfare."

The food delivery program is intended for self-isolating seniors over the age of 65 and people with chronic medical conditions that have no other means to receive food.

Prescription medication can also be delivered through the new program.

For more information, visit ReadySLO.org or called (805) 543-2444.