Los Flores Ranch Park waiving access fees, extending hours to meet community need

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Los Flores Ranch Park Recreational Center is extending its hours to meet the community's need for outdoor space and trails.

Starting Wednesday April 1st, the park will be open Wednesday through Sunday form 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with free admission.

Previously, the park was only open Thursday through Sunday, and it previously cost $3.75 to enter the park.

Information is provided for visitors throughout Los Flores Ranch Park on observing the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people at all times.

Staff encourage the community to also follow these recommended guidelines for safe and healthy use of local open space, trails, and parks:

Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks or trails.

Observe CDC’s Minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet.

Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass.

Wash hands thoroughly after using public restrooms.

Be prepared for limited access to water fountains.

The park is located at 6271 Dominion Road. From Santa Maria, head south on Highway 101, turn left at the Clark Road exit, turn right on Dominion Road.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260