Passenger traffic down 90% at Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While the Santa Barbara Airport remains open, the coronavirus pandemic is having a big impact on its operations.

The number of travelers departing from the Airline Terminal has dropped to less than 200 passengers per day, or more than a 90% drop, the airport announced on Friday in a letter to the community.

SBA said that they expect the number of passengers to continue to dwindle, and it is possible that most commercial service flights will be canceled in the near future.

"The drop in passengers we are experiencing is being seen at airports across the nation and world," the news release said.

The majority of the airport's budget depends on revenue from the terminal operation, as well as related businesses including parking, rental cars, ride-shares, terminal advertising, restaurants and newsstand sales.

Airport Administration will implement budget cuts and use its disaster reserves to make up for lost revenue in an effort to keep the airport operational.

Flight schedules are changing often, so passengers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information.

Passengers should also visit the CDC and U.S Dept. of State websites for the latest information on travel advisories and restrictions.