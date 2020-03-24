Dignity Health sets up triage tents at urgent care centers for potential patient surge

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Dignity Health’s Pacific Central Coast Health Center has set up triage tents at its five Central Coast urgent care centers to help prepare for a potential patient surge related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tents will be used to access individuals that are experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms.

They are not currently active, but have been placed on standby should the need arise.

Dignity Health points out the tents will not be specimen collection centers. Patients will be tested for COVID-19 only if a physician believes it to be appropriate.

“We want to keep our communities informed of the efforts we are making and the process they should follow for receiving care. If someone is feeling ill with upper respiratory symptoms such as, fever, cough, or mild shortness of breath we ask that they contact their primary care physician first,” said Scott Robertson, MD, President and CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. “If their physician is unavailable, our urgent care centers are here for the community. If an individual is in distress or are having a health emergency, they should visit the Emergency Department immediately for care.”

There five Dignity Health Urgent Care locations are:

*Atascadero -5920 W. Mall (805) 461-2131

*Pismo Beach - 877 Oak Park Blvd. (805) 474-8450

*Santa Maria -2271 South Depot St. (805) 922-0561

*Orcutt -1102 Clark Ave. Suite A (805) 332-8185

*Lompoc -217 W. Central Ave. Suite G (805) 735-4292

These facilities remain open to treating patients suffering from minor injuries and other medical concerns unrelated to COVID-19.

Triage tents are also currently set up at local Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, including Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Like the urgent care tents, the hospital triage facilities will only be activated should it be necessary due to an influx of patients.

For More information. visit DignityHealth.org/PHC