Six new cases of coronavirus in SLO County, bringing total to 27

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County officials have announced six new cases of coronavirus in the county.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27.

Officials first listened the updated total on ReadySLO.org.

According to statistics provided on ReadySLO.org, 12 cases are individuals that reside in the South County, eight are in North County, six on the coast and one case in the center part of the county.

Eighteen of the individuals are between the ages of 19-64, seven of the are 65-years-old or older, and there are now two people between the ages of 0-18.

Twenty-three of the individuals are currently in isolation at home, one is in the hospital, one is listed in intensive care, and two are now listed as recovered.

Seventeen of the cases have been identified as being transmitted by travel, five by person to person, two through community spread and three cases are unknown.

Current numbers show the county has performed 275 tests, while an unknown amount of people have been tested through private labs.

County leaders are scheduled to hold their daily press conference today at 3:30 p.m.

They are expected to speak about the new cases, as well as any new announcements or information.

The briefing will be televised live on KCOY NewsChannel 12.

There will also be live streaming available on kcoy.com/keyt.com.

For more information about the county's COVID-19 response efforts, including the latest number of cases, people can visit ReadySLO.org.