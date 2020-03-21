Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Santa Barbara County, total now 13

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed there are four more positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total to 13 cases.

These cases are from the following areas and ages:

Case #10 - in their 20s and resides in South County

Case #11 - in their 60s and resides in North County

Case #12 - in their 40s and resides in South County

Case #13 - in their 40s and resides in South County

The Health Department is investigating who these people may have been in close contact with recently.

They are also reminding the public of social distancing measures in order to slow the spread of this virus through the community.

“We are urging our community to stay home when they are sick and practice consistent social distancing practices, shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director for Santa Barbara County. “It is critical that we all take the necessary steps to slow the spread of this illness in our community.”

To stay up-to-date with the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, visit www.publichealthsbc.org.