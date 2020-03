Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara announced they will be closing their doors through the rest of March until April 15.

The resort said they are closing in an abundance of caution during this coronavirus pandemic to hopefully prevent the spread of the virus to any employees or visitors.

Out of an abundance of caution in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, #FSSantaBarbara will be closed until April 15, 2020. We may be closing our doors for a short while, but our hearts remain open to you, our valued community. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. pic.twitter.com/oazy0cum2v — Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara (@FSSantaBarbara) March 21, 2020

For more information, you can visit their website here.