California DMV begins appointment-only service, suspends driving tests

SANTA BARBRA, Calif- The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced they are taking new actions to protect cutomers and employees during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Behind-the-wheel driving tests have been canceled, according to the DMV. Customers will be contacted to reschedule.

Transactions that require a DMV office visit can only be done with an appointment beginning Thursday. The new system is meant to better manage the flow of people at DMV offices.

DMV offices will be open for appointment-only services on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended office hours have been suspended.

Most vehicle registration renewals can be done online, at DMV kiosks, mail or phone, according to a news release from the DMV.

The DMV says it's promoting social distancing by offering a texting service so customers can check in, leave the office and return once they are notified by text of their place in line. Also, seating is being reduced to create more space between seats.

A virtual field office will launch on March 23 for customers to upload documents and provide an e-signature for services, such as vehicle title transfers, commercial driver license renewals, name or gender change, driver license reinstatements or changing endorsements.

Vehicle inspections, new driver licenses, drive tests and REAL ID, will still require an office visit.

The DMV has asked law enforcement to exercise discretion when reviewing driver license and vehicle registration records that expire in the next 60 days. The request was made so that so that seniors and those with underlying health conditions can avoid required visits to field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals.

A full list of online services can be found at DMV.ca.gov.