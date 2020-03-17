More drive-thru Covid-19 tests available in Ventura County

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County has three drive-thru Covid-19 testing centers. By the end of the week they plan to have a total of seven different locations throughout the county.

“Not everyone who comes through a drive-thru will necessarily get tested,” said Theresa Cho, a physician at Ventura County Medical Center.

Right now there are four currently located in Ventura, Oxnard, and Simi Valley. By the end of the week there will be more.

“We have seven Urgent Cares in the county and each of the Urgent Cares will have a drive-thru option,” said Cho. “At our other primary care clinics there are some drive-up options. In other words you can drive into a parking space and call a number and a nurse will come down and evaluate you.”

Public Health is asking the community to save testing supplies for those who are high-risk, most vulnerable, and have symptoms.

“We do not have enough swabs to test everyone who comes through the drive-thru,” said Cho. “So those who have been exposed, and have a travel history, have a fever, or respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath, those are the patients that really need to get the testing.

The county is expecting the number of cases to go up.

“Think that there will probably be more cases as we go forward,” said Cho. “I think that is why the social distancing are so important.”

Those who feel like they should get tested need to contact their doctor. The doctors will advise the public to move forward with the test.

“The staff will ask you about your symptoms,” said Cho. “They will ask you where you have traveled and who you have been exposed too. If they feel you are at risk you will be given a mask through the window to protect others from the virus and they will evaluate you.”

Results are expected to come back within 12-24 hours.

Visit the Ventura County Health Agency's website for more information.