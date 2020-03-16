SB Unified School District giving free lunches to children 18 & under

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District may be closed, but students are still making their way back to campuses for a good reason.

The District has opened 10 'Grab & Go' stations at local schools, giving one free lunch per child to any children 18 and under. Children must be present in order to receive a lunch.

The distributions will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday until at least April 3. Parents can drive or walk up to these stations with their children.

Some families already struggle to eat full, healthy meals without the school district's help.

“We do have a rather sizable population that depend upon the school district for breakfast and lunch,” said Matthew Dittman, Director of Food Services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. “For some of them, this is their primary meal.”

These free lunch stations are currently outside the following schools:

Adams Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Harding Elementary

Monroe Elementary

Dos Pueblos High School

San Marcos High School

Santa Barbara High School

La Cumbre Junior High

La Colina Junior High

Goleta Valley Junior High

Dozens of meals were served at different locations Monday despite a heavy rainstorm for much of the day.

The meals will change each day. Menus and more information are available on the school district's website.