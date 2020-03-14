UCSB extends online-only learning through entire spring quarter

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara announced that they are extending their remote learning through the entire spring quarter due to the developing coronavirus situation.

In their initial announcement about online classes, UCSB planned to resume in-person classes in April. However, due to the spread of the virus and the local health emergency declarations, the school has decided to end all in-person instruction through the entire spring quarter.

In addition to extending online classes, UCSB is urging students who can to leave campus and take all of their personal items from their university-owned housing in an effort to lower the density on campus.

"We have a small window to take proactive steps to protect our community, and we are asking everyone to do their best and to be community-minded," UCSB said in a release.

Instructions related to moving out of campus housing are still coming.

The University said housing and dining refunds have already been addressed in guidance sent directly to students to help with decisions for the coming spring quarter.

Any other housing-related questions can be directed to housinginfo@housing.ucsb.edu or by calling (805) 893-4371.

UCSB is still working on more detailed guidance for increasing social distancing through remote work for their staff.