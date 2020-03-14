SLO County has first confirmed case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department announced that one person in SLO County has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual with the virus is a North County resident who is over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. They had a fever, cough and shortness of breath and are now recovering in isolation at home until cleared by County Public Health.

The Public Health Department is investigating how this person may have contracted the virus. Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein believes this is likely a case of community transmission.

The Department said that the individual is assisting the Public Health Department in finding people that they have been in contact with recently.

The Department said it will notify the public if the investigation finds that any further precautions are necessary for the public.

“We have expected to see cases of COVID-19 in our county and have been planning and preparing accordingly,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are now encouraging the public to prepare for the likelihood of local community spread here as well, unrelated to this case, because that is what we have seen happen in other communities.”

The County increased local testing capacity earlier this week.

Borenstein said she commends the individual for calling their doctor's office in advance and waiting in their car as instructed rather than entering the waiting room.

The doctor met the patient in their car to consult and collect a test sample.

The Health Department wants to remind the public that the symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Everyone should take simple steps to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Please visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations or call the Public Health information line at (805) 788-2903.