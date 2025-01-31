The mini stepper is TikTok’s latest fitness craze: Does it work?

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, CNN

(CNN) — I confess that like a lot of people, I am guilty of not getting in my steps. After hours at my desk, the thought of changing, driving to the gym and working out is so exhausting that I end up back on my couch binge-watching the latest shows.

Studies show that 10,000 steps is an arbitrary number — taking as few as 2,517 steps daily was associated with lower mortality rates — but everyone benefits from moving around more. Getting enough movement is a growing issue among Americans. One in 4 adults sit for more than eight hours daily, and nearly half of this group does not exercise.

TikTok’s latest fitness trend, the mini stepper, is motivating people like me to get off the couch and move. Fitness influencers are peddling the low-impact cardio workout as an alternative to the gym.

“The mini stepper is so trendy because it’s a way for people to get movement in without needing to go outside,” said Tami Smith, a personal trainer and founder of Fit Healthy Macros in Florida. “You can hop on a mini stepper and watch TV, killing two birds with one stone.”

Looking to add more daily movement? Fitness experts agree that the mini stepper is an affordable option — most models range between $30 and $100 and come equipped with resistance bands. With add-ons such as handlebars and nonslip grip mats for greater stability, this easy-to-use device can add variety to any fitness routine.

How does a mini stepper work?

Mini steppers use two pedals to move up and down in a continuous motion that resembles climbing a flight of stairs. “It’s a hybrid between a stair stepper and an elliptical because it has an elliptical-type gliding motion, but in miniature form,” Smith said. “The compact size makes it an affordable option without taking up too much space in the house.”

This gym apparatus primarily targets the lower body along with core muscles, maintaining an upright position while in motion. Tom Hendrickx, a physical therapist and owner of Pivot Physical Therapy in California, said swinging the arms creates a natural walking or running gait that works out the upper body. Most mini steppers also include resistance bands that allow people to activate more of their upper body muscles through bicep curls, arm presses and lateral raises.

What are the health benefits of a mini stepper?

Along with getting people to move more, Hendrickx said the mini stepper helps cardiovascular health by increasing users’ heart rates. Elevated heart rates strengthen the heart muscle to work harder, pumping blood more efficiently and improving circulation. He added that it also strengthens bones because it is a weight-bearing exercise — joints and muscles support body weight to remain upright against gravity.

As for weight loss, Smith said the mini stepper helps burn calories and can catalyze a weight loss journey for a sedentary person. However, she warned that shedding pounds depends on how often people exercise and whether they follow a diet with a calorie deficit (eating less calories than you’re burning).

Users also may experience mental health benefits. A quick session on the mini stepper can instantly boost mood and energy levels and help with a better night’s sleep, Smith said. Working out will also increase self-esteem.

“Going from sedentary to moving on the mini stepper will help with a positive self-image as you know that you’re making steps toward improving your health,” she said.

Downsides of a mini stepper

As with any exercise machine, the mini stepper has some drawbacks. First, the machine requires people to maintain an upright standing position in which they step their feet up and down. With no railings, sustaining this position can be difficult for those with balance issues.

“For an older adult or someone with coordination issues, a mini stepper is probably not the best tool,” Smith said. “I would rather see these people on an exercise machine where they have the stability of handlebars or something that they could easily grab to ensure they don’t have a misstep and end up getting hurt.”

By design, mini steppers have a short stroke cycle, offering a smaller range of motion than a full-size stair climber. And while a mini stepper increases a person’s daily step count, Hendrickx said those steps may not reflect accurately on a pedometer or an activity tracker.

Third, the mini stepper is excellent for strengthening leg muscles but doesn’t do as much for glutes, Hendrickx said, noting that full glute activation requires the hip joint to be flexed at a 90-degree angle, similar to sitting down on a chair. Working on a mini stepper provides little squats, with the hips bending at a 15- to 30-degree angle.

“Unless you’re raising your leg up pretty high, so your thigh is parallel to the floor and pushing all the way back down, you’re not maximizing the activation of the glutes,” he added.

Is it worth buying?

If the goal is to get up and move, Smith and Hendrickx fully support investing in a mini stepper. “Any movement is better than no movement,” Smith added.

Hendrickx recommended using it twice weekly for 10 minutes for someone just starting to engage in physical activity. After several weeks, he said people should challenge themselves to work out three times a week for 15 minutes each session. Eventually, the goal would be to use the mini stepper for 20 to 30 minutes a day.

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira is a New York-based freelance health and science journalist.

