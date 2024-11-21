Why you should keep exercising in cold weather

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — The weather is getting chilly in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, but but cold weather doesn’t mean that you have to stop your exercise routines.

I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen to find out how to keep moving in winter. What kind of exercise is best during chilly weather? How can people safely and enjoyably participate in physical activity outdoors when it’s cold out?

Wen is an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at the George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: How much exercise people should aim to do weekly?

Dr. Leana Wen: No matter the season, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes exercise such as jogging, biking, playing tennis — and in the winter, skiing and snowshoeing. Vigorous household tasks like shoveling snow can count, too.

CNN: Do we need to do all those 150 minutes at once? What about doing a little bit of exercise every day?

That exercise is worth it. According to one recent study, people who achieved this amount of exercise per week had a 31% lower risk of mortality, 27% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, and 12% lower risk of developing cancer compared with inactive participants. Importantly, those who achieved just half this amount (75 minutes per week) also had substantial health benefits, with a 23% lower risk of early death, a 17% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, and 7% lower risk of developing cancer.

Wen: It’s not ideal to stay sedentary most of the time. A recent study concluded that people who predominantly sit at work have a 16% higher risk of mortality from all causes and a 34% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. These more sedentary individuals need to compensate for their lifestyle by engaging in even more physical activity compared with those who move around more at work.

When possible, aim to get a little bit of exercise every day, even if it’s 10 to 15 minutes of brisk walking. You can still do a longer session on the weekend when you have more time— that does have benefits— but it is important to get moving throughout the day.

CNN: Is indoor or outdoor exercise better for you?

Wen: The kind of exercise that’s best is whatever you can do consistently.

Some people love going to the gym, and that’s their preferred place to exercise no matter the weather. Great—they should continue that practice. Others may not love the gym, but they don’t like exercising outdoors when it’s cold. Also great! It’s fine to replace your regular outdoor jog in winter with an indoor session on the treadmill or elliptical machine.

If you want to keep exercising outdoors, even if it’s cold outside, that’s OK as long as you take certain precautions.

CNN: What precautions would you take to exercise during cold weather?

Wen: There are five important steps to consider.

First, know yourself. Are you someone used to cold weather exercise, or are you trying it for the first time? If it’s the latter, and especially if you are older and have chronic medical conditions, you should consult with a doctor and, assuming you are cleared to go, start slow.

Gradually increase the amount of time you are outside. Stay close to home or to your vehicle so that you can get inside if it gets too uncomfortable. Instead of doing a long out-and-back run, consider shorter loops of the same path so that you can always reach shelter if you need to end your workout early.

Second, know the weather. Look up the forecast in advance and be aware of factors like the wind chill, which can make the temperature feel a lot colder than the thermometer may indicate. Try to go during the warmest part of the day. And beware of rain and snow, which can also make you feel a lot colder.

Third, know the risks and anticipate accordingly. Two specific cold-related health risks are hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia is abnormally low body temperature caused by your body losing heat faster than it can be produced. It can be dangerous and can lead to death. Frostbite is an injury to a specific part of the body that is caused by exposure to freezing temperatures.

You can reduce the risk of hypothermia by wearing the right clothes that are appropriate for the weather in your area. That includes wearing layers and choosing materials like technical fabrics that wick sweat away from the body, then taking off the layers and putting them back on depending on where you are in the workout and how are you feeling.

You can reduce the risk of frostbite by covering up the most sensitive parts of your body, such as your ears (with earmuffs or a hat) and hands (with gloves). If you do get wet by being in the rain or snow, make sure to take off wet clothes as soon as you return home, dry off, and warm up.

Fourth, make sure to hydrate. People often associate the need for hydration with hot weather exercise. But it’s also important to keep hydrated when exercising in cold weather, especially because cold may even diminish the sensation of thirst so that your body doesn’t give you feedback that you need water. It’s always a good idea to hydrate before you exercise, and if you will be out for more than an hour, bring a bottle of water or electrolyte solution with you.

Fifth, let others know your plan. One of the hallmark symptoms of hypothermia is confusion. People become disoriented and may not know that they need to head to warmth. On very cold days, and especially if you are not used to cold weather exercise, go with someone else. If you are headed out alone, make sure someone knows where you are and knows to call for help if you are not back by a certain time.

CNN: Are there situations where it’s better to stay indoors?

Wen: This sometimes depends on the individual. A lot of people won’t like exercising outdoors when it’s raining and snowing. For some, that will differ by sport. For instance, I would go running at a lower temperature than I would go biking. The tolerance for specific temperatures depends on the person and what they are used to.

My best advice is to stay within your comfort zone. If you are doing something that you haven’t done before, go with someone else and make sure to have a plan for getting to a warm place quickly you aren’t feeling up to it.

Take extra care if you are older, are on medications or have chronic medical conditions that may blunt your body’s temperature regulation. No matter if you are a newbie or experienced outdoor athlete, hydrate and do dynamic stretches before and after your workout. And listen to your body—know your limits and be cautious especially when facing the extremes of weather.

